Anitta (Divulgação)

A cantora Anitta foi indicada ao Grammy de Melhor Álbum de Música Global pelo disco EQUILIBRIVM. A lista de indicações foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (16) pela Recording Academy.

Anitta é a única representante do Brasil na premiação, marcada para fevereiro de 2027, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Na disputa pela estatueta, a brasileira enfrenta nomes de destaque da música africana: Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems e Angélique Kidjo.

Esta é a terceira vez que Anitta concorre ao principal prêmio da indústria fonográfica mundial. Em 2023, ela disputou o troféu de Melhor Artista Revelação, vencido pela cantora de jazz Samara Joy; e, em 2025, de Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino, com Funk Generation, vencido por Shakira.

A indicação consolida a recepção internacional do projeto dias após a cantora conquistar seu primeiro Grammy Latino. Na última quinta-feira (12), em Las Vegas, o mesmo disco venceu a categoria de Melhor Álbum de Pop Contemporâneo em Língua Portuguesa. Ao receber o troféu, Anitta destacou o impacto cultural e religioso da obra no Brasil.

“No Brasil, esse álbum se tornou uma revolução também religiosa e de fé. Porque, por muitos anos, a cultura negra foi perseguida no Brasil e sua religião, sua fé, nunca pôde ser falada ao público. E agora, por muitos anos, artistas tentam trazer e manter essa cultura viva. E esse álbum vem para ajudar e ser mais um nisso, para que a cultura negra do Brasil esteja aí, forte para sempre. Laroyê, Exu! Graças a estes compositores e produtores!", declarou.

Caso vença em fevereiro, Anitta garantirá ao Brasil o segundo título consecutivo na categoria de Melhor Álbum de Música Global. Na edição de 2026, o prêmio ficou com "Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo", registro da turnê conjunta de Caetano Veloso e Maria Bethânia.

Confira a lista completa de indicados ao Grammy 2027:

Gravação do Ano

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Just Might” – Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” – Raye

“The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain” – Rosalía, Björk e Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

“Dracula” – Tame Impala e Jennie

Álbum do Ano

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Dandelion – Ella Langley

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope. – Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo

Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

Canção do Ano

“Berghain” – Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella e Dylan Wiggins, compositores (Rosalía, Björk e Yves Tumor)

“Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor, compositores (Ella Langley)

“The Cure” – Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh, compositores (Ariana Grande)

“I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)” – Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. e Zach Nahome, compositores (Olivia Dean)

“Risk It All” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence e Bruno Mars, compositores (Bruno Mars)

“Where Is My Husband!” – Rachel Keen e Mike Sabath, compositores (Raye)

Artista Revelação

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Melhor Performance Solo de Pop

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“Risk It All” – Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” – Raye

“The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Sauvignon Blanc” – Rosalía

Melhor Performance de Pop em Duo/Grupo

“Runway” – Lady Gaga e Doechii

“Bring Your Love” – Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter

“Click Clack Symphony.” – Raye e Hans Zimmer

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter

“Dracula” – Tame Impala e Jennie

Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático

“Sunset Kiss” – Babymetal e Polyphia

“Unang Kilig” – Bini

“Bang Bang” – IVE

“404 (New Era)” – KiiiKiii

“Yes” – Lisa

“Visa” – SB19

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Petal – Ariana Grande

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope. – Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor Performance Vocal de Pop Tradicional

“A Couple Minutes” – Olivia Dean

“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande

“Madwoman” – Laufey

“I Hate the Way I Look Today.” – Raye

“All That’s Left” – Nicole Zuraitis feat. Gilad Hekselman

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

Good Grief – Sara Bareilles

The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney

Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan

An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.

Whatever’s Clever! – Charlie Puth

Melhor Gravação Dance/Eletrônica

“Lights Burn Dimmer” – Fred again.. e Jamie T

“I Feel So Free” – Madonna

“Crank” – Slayyyter

“My Old Ways” – Tame Impala

“Melatonin” – Tinashe

“Music” – Underscores

Melhor Gravação Dance Pop

“Blue Moon” – Zara Larsson

“Danceteria” – Madonna

“Life Boat.” – Raye

“Dance…” – Slayyyter

“Too Easy” – Tinashe

Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico

Confessions II – Madonna

Sexistential – Robyn

Soma – Skrillex

Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter

Deadbeat – Tame Impala

Melhor Gravação Remixada

“Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix)” – Fred again.., CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)” – Bruno Mars e Austin Millz

“Love Sensation” – Madonna e Kylie Minogue

“Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)” – Taylor Swift

“A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix” – Nine Inch Nails e Boys Noize

“Where Is My Husband!” – Raye, David Guetta e Hypaton

Melhor Performance de Rock

“Sarniezz” – Angine de Poitrine

“Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Trinidad” – Geese

“What’s Wrong With Me” – Olivia Rodrigo e Robert Smith

“In the Stars” – The Rolling Stones

Melhor Performance de Metal

“The Edge of Perfection” – Anthrax

“Hive Mind” – Knocked Loose feat. Denzel Curry

“Your Ghost Again” – Mastodon

“Let There Be Shred” – Megadeth

“End of You” – Poppy, Amy Lee e Courtney LaPlante

Melhor Canção de Rock

“In the Stars” – The Rolling Stones

“Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers

“My Only Angel” – Aerosmith e Yungblud

“Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix” – Bruce Springsteen

“Trinidad” – Geese

“What’s Wrong With Me” – Olivia Rodrigo e Robert Smith

“Your Favorite Toy” – Foo Fighters

Melhor Álbum de Rock

Vol. II – Angine de Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal – Muse

Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte – Jack White

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

“Fabienk” – Angine de Poitrine

“Kill Me” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Au Pays du Cocaine” – Geese

“Reliquia” – Rosalía

“Showbiz” – Hayley Williams

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx

Getting Killed – Geese

The Mountain – Gorillaz

Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía

Melhor Performance Solo de R&B

“Morning Dew (Donk)” – Beyoncé

“Out the Window” – Kehlani

“Let Me” – Victoria Monét

“Pressha” – Jill Scott

“What You Need” – Tems

Melhor Performance de R&B em Colaboração ou de Duo/Grupo

“Fallin’” – Chris Brown feat. Leon Thomas

“47th Street” – Lalah Hathaway feat. J. Ivy

“Sweet Nuthins” – Kehlani feat. Leon Thomas

“Mess” – PJ Morton feat. Keyon Harrold

“To B Honest” – Jill Scott feat. JID

Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional

“I Found Myself” – Durand Bernarr

“Can’t Let Go” – Lalah Hathaway

“Beautiful People” – Jill Scott

“My Muse” – Leon Thomas

“If I Let You” – The Womack Sisters

Melhor Canção de R&B

“Let Me” – Victoria Monét

“My Muse” – Leon Thomas

“Out the Window” – Kehlani

“Pressha” – Jill Scott

“What You Need” – Tems

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

Bernarr. – Durand Bernarr

Waves – Moonchild

The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas

Pholks – Leon Thomas

Distracted – Thundercat

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Brown (The Chocolate Edition) – Chris Brown

When the City Sleeps – Alex Isley

Kehlani – Kehlani

Saturday Night – PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern – Jill Scott

Melhor Performance de Rap

“Good Flirts” – Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd

“ErrTime” – Cardi B

“Run It Back!!” – De La Soul feat. Nas

“Let ’Em Know” – T.I.

“Body” – Don Toliver

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

“This Woman” – Busta Rhymes e J Dilla feat. D’Angelo

“Safe” – Cardi B feat. Kehlani

“Girl, Get Up.” – Doechii feat. SZA

“E85” – Don Toliver

“Watching Us” – Wale feat. Leon Thomas

Melhor Canção de Rap

“E85” – Don Toliver

“ErrTime” – Cardi B

“Girl, Get Up.” – Doechii feat. SZA

“Let ’Em Know” – T.I.

“Spend Dat” – Yung Miami

Melhor Álbum de Rap

Dillagence II – Busta Rhymes e J Dilla

Am I the Drama? – Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody

Octane – Don Toliver

Everything Is a Lot. – Wale

Bully – Deluxe – Ye

Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada

Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel

The Color of Rain – Aja Monet

A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz

How Love Grows – JWalt e Claydough

Leap Life – Saul Williams

Melhor Performance de Jazz

“In Walked Bud” – Jon Batiste

“Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme” – The Baylor Project

“Sophisticated Lady” – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

“The Lady Is a Tramp” – Deborah Silver e Diane Schuur

“I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)” – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

For Dinah – Ledisi

The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato

Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell

With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz

Monk Movements – Jon Batiste

We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin

Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea

Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner

Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny

Melhor Álbum de Jazz para Grande Conjunto

Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde

In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band

Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely

25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

Filin – Melissa Aldana

Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias

Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez feat. Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez

Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science

Who Asked? – Domi e JD Beck

Purpose – Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore

Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons e Kenny Beats

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo

Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste

Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin

A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony

Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

Barcode – Ben Wendel

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Chess the Musical – elenco da Broadway de 2025

The Lost Boys – elenco original da Broadway

Ragtime – elenco da Broadway de 2025

Schmigadoon! – companhia original da Broadway

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) – elenco original da Broadway

Melhor Performance Solo de Country

“The Whole World” – Vince Gill

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

“Can’t Sit Still” – Lainey Wilson

“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Melhor Performance de Country em Duo/Grupo

“Butterfly” – Zac Brown Band feat. Dolly Parton

“Here” – Mumford & Sons feat. Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves feat. Miranda Lambert

“Light of a Clear Blue Morning” – Dolly Parton feat. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Lainey Wilson e John Mayer

Melhor Canção de Country

“Beautiful Things” – Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

“Hardwired” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Lainey Wilson e John Mayer

Melhor Álbum de Country Tradicional

Clovis – Charley Crockett

50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline – Vince Gill

Banks of the Trinity – Cody Johnson

Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle – Willie Nelson

Once Upon a Second Time Around – Charlie Worsham

Melhor Álbum de Country Contemporâneo

Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Dandelion – Ella Langley

Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Melhor Performance de Raiz Americana

“Still Crying” – Sara Bareilles

“You Without Me” – Brandi Carlile

“Coyote” – Chuck Leah

“Human Mind” – Mavis Staples

“No Kings” – Jesse Welles feat. Joan Baez

Melhor Performance de Americana

“Heartland” – Sara Bareilles

“Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World” – Mavis Staples

“Mill Town Flood” – Billy Strings

“Masks Off” – Jesse Welles

Melhor Canção de Raiz Americana

“Masks Off” – Jesse Welles

“My Full Name” – Madison Cunningham

“Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile

“Tennessee Sunshine” – Grant Maloy Smith

“Waist Deep” – Alabama Shakes

Melhor Álbum de Americana

Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile

Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples

Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band

Masks Off – Jesse Welles

World’s Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass

Rattlin’ Bones – Bronwyn

Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown e Steve Martin

Bluegrass Woman – Lindsay Lou

So Much for Goodbyes – Billy Strings

Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul feat. Mr. Sipp

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa

Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra e Martin Gellner

Blues Now – GA-20 e Charlie Musselwhite

Slideways – Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo

Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito

Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish

Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster

Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’

Melhor Álbum de Folk Tradicional

The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming e Béla Fleck

North Node – Natalie Haas e Brittany Haas

The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouellette

Together Again – Tom Paxton e John McCutcheon

Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles

Melhor Álbum de Folk Contemporâneo

Le Sigh – Kris Angelis

Ace – Madison Cunningham

The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan

Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids

Bloodline – Mon Rovîa

Melhor Álbum de Música Regional de Raiz

Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes

Live at Tipitina’s 2025 – Dumpstaphunk

This Village – Ranky Tanky

Ain’t No Dying – The Rumble feat. Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble feat. Connor Chee e Geneviève Gros-Louis

Melhor Performance/Canção Gospel

“Thank You for Everything” – Kirk Franklin e Karen Clark Sheard

“Watches Over Me” – Cory Henry feat. Hezekiah Walker e Brent Fischer Orchestra

“Promises 2.0” – Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers

“Mercy” – PJ Morton

“At the Cross” – CeCe Winans

Melhor Performance/Canção de Música Cristã Contemporânea

“God I’m Just Grateful” – Elevation Worship e Chandler Moore

“Ale-luya Medley” – Israel & New Breed

“The Jesus I Know Now” – Brandon Lake e Lainey Wilson

“Living Water” – Lecrae

“Left It in the River” – Jamie MacDonald

“Worthy of It All (Worthy)” – CeCe Winans

Melhor Álbum Gospel

Devotion – Cory Henry

Revival: Live in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers

Closer (Live in Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds

Sunday Morning – PJ Morton

The Hymns – CeCe Winans

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea

Shiloh – Doe

Coritos Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed

King of Hearts – In the Room! – Brandon Lake

Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald

Breathe on It – Tauren Wells

Melhor Álbum de Gospel de Raiz

Through the Fire – Jason Crabb

On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace

Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige

A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck & New River

Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G

Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte

Muda – Carín León

¿Dónde Es el After? – Rawayana

Bendito Verano – Elena Rose

Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro

Omerta – J Balvin e Ryan Castro

Hopi Sendé – Ryan Castro

Omakase – Álvaro Díaz

El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo – Feid

Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko

Melhor Álbum de Rock Latino ou Alternativo

Free Spirits – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Taracá – Jorge Drexler

La Vida Era Más Corta – Milo J

Juanesteban – Juanes

Shine – Fito Páez

Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluindo Tejano)

Lo Que Me Falta por Llorar – Grupo Frontera

Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante

La Madrina – Mari Nobre

Dinastía (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma e Tito Double P

¡Vida México! – Carlos Rivera

Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino

País Portátil – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

El Alma en Clave – Luis Enrique

Antes Que el Tiempo Se Vaya – Fonseca

Más Que Palabras – Grupo Niche

El Último Disco Vol. 1 – Carlos Vives

Melhor Canção Latina

“Ahí” – Karol G e Drake

“¿Cómo Se Ama?” – Jorge Drexler

“Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso e Sting

“La Perla” – Rosalía e Yahritza y Su Esencia

“Niño” – Milo J

Melhor Álbum de Reggae

Too Too Bad – Buju Banton

Exile – Chronixx

Brightside – Ziggy Marley

The Art of Acceptance – Protoje

Supernova – Runkus

Lottery – Shaggy

Melhor Performance de Música Global

“Varuvaaiy” – Devan Ekambaram feat. Susha

“Una Flor en Cada Estrella” – KerreKe, Mireya e Alex E. Chávez

“Bando [Orchestral]” – Angélique Kidjo feat. Pharrell Williams e Quavo

“Porcelana” – Rosalía e Dougie F

“Dai Dai” – Shakira e Burna Boy

Melhor Performance de Música Africana

“Gratitude” – Asake

“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” – Angélique Kidjo e Ayra Starr

“No Tradition, No Africa” – King Ayisoba feat. Rocky Dawuni

“Big Daddy” – Tems

“Jogodo” – Wizkid e Asake

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

Equilibrivm – Anitta

Oriadé – Davido

Hope!! – Angélique Kidjo

Starrgirl – Ayra Starr

Love Is a Kingdom – Tems

Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Canto

Night Music – Vicente Avella

Balance – Paul Avgerinos

Liminal – Brian Eno e Beatie Wolfe

Unspoken Psalms – Chris Redding

Tantrika – White Sun

Melhor Álbum Infantil

All in Good Time – Snooknuk

Hasta La Vista…Baby – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Little Birdie’s Big Symphony – Scott e Mark Hoying

Magnificent – Lachi

Starchild, Vol. 1 – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Melhor Álbum de Comédia

Good Girl – Nikki Glaser

Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah

Legacy – Wanda Sykes

100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen

Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross

The Unstoppable – Dave Chappelle

Melhor Gravação de Audiolivro, Narração e Contação de Histórias

Future Boy – Michael J. Fox

The Look – Michelle Obama

Man on the Run – Paul McCartney e Morgan Neville

Remix Meditation – Lil Jon

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton

Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry

Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – vários artistas

Stranger Things Season 5 – vários artistas

Wicked: For Good – vários artistas

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Wuthering Heights – Charli xcx

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Mídia Visual

The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson

Widow’s Bay – David Fleming

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Videogames e Outras Mídias Interativas

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes – John Paesano

007: First Light – Joe Henson e Alexis Leon Smith

Ghost of Ytei – Toma Otowa

Marvel’s Wolverine – David Fleming

Star Wars: Zero Company – Gordy Haab

Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual

“House” (de Wuthering Heights) – Charli xcx feat. John Cale

“I Knew It, I Knew You” (de Toy Story 5) – Taylor Swift

“Need Someone” (de The Pitt) – Andrew Bird e Gavin Brivik

“No Place Like Home” (de Wicked: For Good) – Cynthia Erivo

“Runway” (de The Devil Wears Prada 2) – Lady Gaga e Doechii

Melhor Composição Instrumental

“ÉPiLOGUE” – Domi e JD Beck

“Found in a Frozen Fog” – Punch Brothers

“King of Coins” – ARKAI e Lindsey Stirling

“Listen… (from Disclosure Day)” – John Williams

“Solace (Compassion)” – Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra e Ben Palmer

Melhor Arranjo, Instrumental ou A Cappella

“Blackbird” – New York Vocal Collective

“Olha Maria” – Ben Wendel

“Overjoyed (Live)” – Chick Corea

“Radio Newsreel” – John Powell

“Sir Duke” – Kings Return

Melhor Arranjo, Instrumentos e Vocais

“Click Clack Symphony.” – Raye feat. Hans Zimmer

“The Governor’s Waltz” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Moon River” – Studio Intensive Orchestra feat. Nnenna Freelon

“Send in the Clowns” – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley

“Shrink to Fantasy” – Willow

“Small Eyes” – Domi e JD Beck

Melhor Projeto Gráfico de Álbum

Coloring Book – Weezer

Horizons / West – Thrice

If You Can Hold Your Breath – Karate

Nothing’s About to Happen to Me – Mitski

Power to the People – John Lennon e Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band

Melhor Capa de Álbum

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody

Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples

This Mirror Weighs a Ton – Interpol

West End Girl – Lily Allen

What Happened to the Streets? – 21 Savage

Melhores Notas de Álbum

Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier

Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live) – Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre

Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings – Antal Dorati

Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey

Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) – The Monkees

Melhor Álbum Histórico

The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963 – Bob Dylan

Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set – vários artistas

Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier

Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey

Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 – Tomasz Stako

Melhor Engenharia de Som de Álbum, Não Clássico

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Nine Inch Noize – Nine Inch Nails e Boys Noize

The Thread – Willow

Produtor do Ano, Não Clássico

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Compositor do Ano, Não Clássico

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Melhor Engenharia de Som de Álbum, Clássico

Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr e Oregon Symphony

Dvoák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From the New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances – Manfred Honeck e Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’ – Esa-Pekka Salonen e San Francisco Symphony

Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato e Time for Three

Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light – Andrew Cyr e Metropolis Ensemble

Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine – Franz Welser-Möst e The Cleveland Orchestra

Produtor do Ano, Clássico

Blanton Alspaugh

Silas Brown

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Melhor Álbum de Áudio Imersivo

Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) – Elton John

Ghost of Ytei (Original Soundtrack) – Toma Otowa

The Grotesque & The Sublime – Iceland Symphony Orchestra

One Size Fits All – Frank Zappa e The Mothers of Invention

Petal – Ariana Grande

Melhor Performance Orquestral

An American Dream? – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra (Barbara Hannigan, regente)

Clyne: Color Field – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (Marin Alsop, regente)

Cuong: Orbital – Albany Symphony (David Alan Miller, regente)

John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3 – United States Marine Band (John Williams, regente)

Pájaros Mágicos – Los Angeles Philharmonic (Gustavo Dudamel, regente)

Melhor Gravação de Ópera

Barber: Vanessa – National Symphony Orchestra (Gianandrea Noseda, regente)

Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay – The Metropolitan Opera (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, regente)

Davis: The Central Park Five – Long Beach Opera (Anthony Parnther, regente)

Little: What Belongs to You – Alarm Will Sound (Alan Pierson, regente)

Mazzoli: Breaking the Waves – Houston Grand Opera (Patrick Summers, regente)

Melhor Performance Coral

Hearne: Farming – The Crossing (Donald Nally, regente)

Here I Am – True Concord Voices e Tucson Girls Chorus (Eric Holtan, regente)

Hopkins: My Fatherland – Philharmonia Orchestra e The Bach Choir (Gustavo Dudamel, regente)

Talbot: Piedra de Sol (Sunstone) – Conspirare (Craig Hella Johnson, regente)

Yee: Trans Requiem – Trinity Choir e Trinity Youth Chorus (Melissa Attebury, regente)

Melhor Performance de Música de Câmara/Pequeno Conjunto

Bridgetower Project – Ilya Kaler e Rasa Vitauskaite

In Her Hands – Neave Trio

Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos – Alan Pierson e Alarm Will Sound

Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato e Time for Three

Rhythm Nation – PUBLIQuartet

Melhor Solo Instrumental Clássico

Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho e Oregon Symphony

Cuong: Re(new)al – Sandbox Percussion e Albany Symphony

Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 – Han Chen

Stewart: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart

Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy – Yo-Yo Ma e Kansas City Symphony

Melhor Álbum Vocal Solo Clássico

Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan

Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling

The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton

Over My Head – John Holiday

Solitude – Reginald Mobley

Melhor Compêndio Clássico

Black Mozart – Jon Batiste

My Brother’s Keeper – Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali e Jorell Williams

Renewal – Music of Viet Cuong – Sandbox Percussion

Rise – Imani Winds

25×25 – S Percussion

Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporânea

Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay – Mason Bates

Davis: The Central Park Five – Anthony Davis

Dennehy: Violin Concerto – Donnacha Dennehy

Snider: Forward Into Light – Sarah Kirkland Snider

Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart

Melhor Videoclipe

“Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Storm” – Gemer8ion e Yung Lean

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande

“Click Clack Symphony” – Raye feat. Hans Zimmer

“Berghain” – Rosalía feat. Björk e Yves Tumor

Melhor Filme Musical

To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live – Billie Eilish

Man on the Run – Paul McCartney

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Elvis Presley

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story – vários artistas



