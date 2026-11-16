Anitta é indicada ao Grammy 2027 com álbum EQUILIBRIVM; veja lista completa de indicados
Anitta é a única representante do Brasil na premiação, marcada para fevereiro de 2027, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos
Publicado: 16/11/2026 às 12:16
Anitta (Divulgação)
A cantora Anitta foi indicada ao Grammy de Melhor Álbum de Música Global pelo disco EQUILIBRIVM. A lista de indicações foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira (16) pela Recording Academy.
Anitta é a única representante do Brasil na premiação, marcada para fevereiro de 2027, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Na disputa pela estatueta, a brasileira enfrenta nomes de destaque da música africana: Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems e Angélique Kidjo.
Esta é a terceira vez que Anitta concorre ao principal prêmio da indústria fonográfica mundial. Em 2023, ela disputou o troféu de Melhor Artista Revelação, vencido pela cantora de jazz Samara Joy; e, em 2025, de Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino, com Funk Generation, vencido por Shakira.
A indicação consolida a recepção internacional do projeto dias após a cantora conquistar seu primeiro Grammy Latino. Na última quinta-feira (12), em Las Vegas, o mesmo disco venceu a categoria de Melhor Álbum de Pop Contemporâneo em Língua Portuguesa. Ao receber o troféu, Anitta destacou o impacto cultural e religioso da obra no Brasil.
“No Brasil, esse álbum se tornou uma revolução também religiosa e de fé. Porque, por muitos anos, a cultura negra foi perseguida no Brasil e sua religião, sua fé, nunca pôde ser falada ao público. E agora, por muitos anos, artistas tentam trazer e manter essa cultura viva. E esse álbum vem para ajudar e ser mais um nisso, para que a cultura negra do Brasil esteja aí, forte para sempre. Laroyê, Exu! Graças a estes compositores e produtores!", declarou.
Caso vença em fevereiro, Anitta garantirá ao Brasil o segundo título consecutivo na categoria de Melhor Álbum de Música Global. Na edição de 2026, o prêmio ficou com "Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo", registro da turnê conjunta de Caetano Veloso e Maria Bethânia.
Confira a lista completa de indicados ao Grammy 2027:
Gravação do Ano
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“I Just Might” – Bruno Mars
“Where Is My Husband!” – Raye
“The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Berghain” – Rosalía, Björk e Yves Tumor
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“Dracula” – Tame Impala e Jennie
Álbum do Ano
Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
Dandelion – Ella Langley
The Romantic – Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope. – Raye
You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Canção do Ano
“Berghain” – Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella e Dylan Wiggins, compositores (Rosalía, Björk e Yves Tumor)
“Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley e Joybeth Taylor, compositores (Ella Langley)
“The Cure” – Daniel Nigro e Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh, compositores (Ariana Grande)
“I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)” – Jack Antonoff e Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. e Zach Nahome, compositores (Olivia Dean)
“Risk It All” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence e Bruno Mars, compositores (Bruno Mars)
“Where Is My Husband!” – Rachel Keen e Mike Sabath, compositores (Raye)
Artista Revelação
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Melhor Performance Solo de Pop
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“Risk It All” – Bruno Mars
“Where Is My Husband!” – Raye
“The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Sauvignon Blanc” – Rosalía
Melhor Performance de Pop em Duo/Grupo
“Runway” – Lady Gaga e Doechii
“Bring Your Love” – Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter
“Click Clack Symphony.” – Raye e Hans Zimmer
“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift e Sabrina Carpenter
“Dracula” – Tame Impala e Jennie
Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático
“Sunset Kiss” – Babymetal e Polyphia
“Unang Kilig” – Bini
“Bang Bang” – IVE
“404 (New Era)” – KiiiKiii
“Yes” – Lisa
“Visa” – SB19
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop
The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
Petal – Ariana Grande
The Romantic – Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope. – Raye
You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor Performance Vocal de Pop Tradicional
“A Couple Minutes” – Olivia Dean
“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande
“Madwoman” – Laufey
“I Hate the Way I Look Today.” – Raye
“All That’s Left” – Nicole Zuraitis feat. Gilad Hekselman
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
Good Grief – Sara Bareilles
The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney
Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan
An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.
Whatever’s Clever! – Charlie Puth
Melhor Gravação Dance/Eletrônica
“Lights Burn Dimmer” – Fred again.. e Jamie T
“I Feel So Free” – Madonna
“Crank” – Slayyyter
“My Old Ways” – Tame Impala
“Melatonin” – Tinashe
“Music” – Underscores
Melhor Gravação Dance Pop
“Blue Moon” – Zara Larsson
“Danceteria” – Madonna
“Life Boat.” – Raye
“Dance…” – Slayyyter
“Too Easy” – Tinashe
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico
Confessions II – Madonna
Sexistential – Robyn
Soma – Skrillex
Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter
Deadbeat – Tame Impala
Melhor Gravação Remixada
“Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix)” – Fred again.., CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
“I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)” – Bruno Mars e Austin Millz
“Love Sensation” – Madonna e Kylie Minogue
“Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)” – Taylor Swift
“A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix” – Nine Inch Nails e Boys Noize
“Where Is My Husband!” – Raye, David Guetta e Hypaton
Melhor Performance de Rock
“Sarniezz” – Angine de Poitrine
“Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers
“Trinidad” – Geese
“What’s Wrong With Me” – Olivia Rodrigo e Robert Smith
“In the Stars” – The Rolling Stones
Melhor Performance de Metal
“The Edge of Perfection” – Anthrax
“Hive Mind” – Knocked Loose feat. Denzel Curry
“Your Ghost Again” – Mastodon
“Let There Be Shred” – Megadeth
“End of You” – Poppy, Amy Lee e Courtney LaPlante
Melhor Canção de Rock
“In the Stars” – The Rolling Stones
“Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers
“My Only Angel” – Aerosmith e Yungblud
“Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix” – Bruce Springsteen
“Trinidad” – Geese
“What’s Wrong With Me” – Olivia Rodrigo e Robert Smith
“Your Favorite Toy” – Foo Fighters
Melhor Álbum de Rock
Vol. II – Angine de Poitrine
Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
The Wow! Signal – Muse
Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones
Frozen Charlotte – Jack White
Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa
“Fabienk” – Angine de Poitrine
“Kill Me” – Phoebe Bridgers
“Au Pays du Cocaine” – Geese
“Reliquia” – Rosalía
“Showbiz” – Hayley Williams
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes
Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
Music, Fashion, Film – Charli xcx
Getting Killed – Geese
The Mountain – Gorillaz
Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
Melhor Performance Solo de R&B
“Morning Dew (Donk)” – Beyoncé
“Out the Window” – Kehlani
“Let Me” – Victoria Monét
“Pressha” – Jill Scott
“What You Need” – Tems
Melhor Performance de R&B em Colaboração ou de Duo/Grupo
“Fallin’” – Chris Brown feat. Leon Thomas
“47th Street” – Lalah Hathaway feat. J. Ivy
“Sweet Nuthins” – Kehlani feat. Leon Thomas
“Mess” – PJ Morton feat. Keyon Harrold
“To B Honest” – Jill Scott feat. JID
Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional
“I Found Myself” – Durand Bernarr
“Can’t Let Go” – Lalah Hathaway
“Beautiful People” – Jill Scott
“My Muse” – Leon Thomas
“If I Let You” – The Womack Sisters
Melhor Canção de R&B
“Let Me” – Victoria Monét
“My Muse” – Leon Thomas
“Out the Window” – Kehlani
“Pressha” – Jill Scott
“What You Need” – Tems
Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo
Bernarr. – Durand Bernarr
Waves – Moonchild
The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas
Pholks – Leon Thomas
Distracted – Thundercat
Melhor Álbum de R&B
Brown (The Chocolate Edition) – Chris Brown
When the City Sleeps – Alex Isley
Kehlani – Kehlani
Saturday Night – PJ Morton
To Whom This May Concern – Jill Scott
Melhor Performance de Rap
“Good Flirts” – Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd
“ErrTime” – Cardi B
“Run It Back!!” – De La Soul feat. Nas
“Let ’Em Know” – T.I.
“Body” – Don Toliver
Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico
“This Woman” – Busta Rhymes e J Dilla feat. D’Angelo
“Safe” – Cardi B feat. Kehlani
“Girl, Get Up.” – Doechii feat. SZA
“E85” – Don Toliver
“Watching Us” – Wale feat. Leon Thomas
Melhor Canção de Rap
“E85” – Don Toliver
“ErrTime” – Cardi B
“Girl, Get Up.” – Doechii feat. SZA
“Let ’Em Know” – T.I.
“Spend Dat” – Yung Miami
Melhor Álbum de Rap
Dillagence II – Busta Rhymes e J Dilla
Am I the Drama? – Cardi B
God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody
Octane – Don Toliver
Everything Is a Lot. – Wale
Bully – Deluxe – Ye
Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada
Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel
The Color of Rain – Aja Monet
A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz
How Love Grows – JWalt e Claydough
Leap Life – Saul Williams
Melhor Performance de Jazz
“In Walked Bud” – Jon Batiste
“Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme” – The Baylor Project
“Sophisticated Lady” – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
“The Lady Is a Tramp” – Deborah Silver e Diane Schuur
“I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)” – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
For Dinah – Ledisi
The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato
Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell
With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
Monk Movements – Jon Batiste
We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin
Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea
Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner
Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny
Melhor Álbum de Jazz para Grande Conjunto
Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde
In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band
Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely
25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Filin – Melissa Aldana
Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias
Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez feat. Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez
Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science
Who Asked? – Domi e JD Beck
Purpose – Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore
Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons e Kenny Beats
Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste
Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin
A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony
Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
Barcode – Ben Wendel
Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Chess the Musical – elenco da Broadway de 2025
The Lost Boys – elenco original da Broadway
Ragtime – elenco da Broadway de 2025
Schmigadoon! – companhia original da Broadway
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) – elenco original da Broadway
Melhor Performance Solo de Country
“The Whole World” – Vince Gill
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves
“Can’t Sit Still” – Lainey Wilson
“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
Melhor Performance de Country em Duo/Grupo
“Butterfly” – Zac Brown Band feat. Dolly Parton
“Here” – Mumford & Sons feat. Chris Stapleton
“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves feat. Miranda Lambert
“Light of a Clear Blue Morning” – Dolly Parton feat. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire
“Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Lainey Wilson e John Mayer
Melhor Canção de Country
“Beautiful Things” – Megan Moroney
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves
“Hardwired” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
“Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Lainey Wilson e John Mayer
Melhor Álbum de Country Tradicional
Clovis – Charley Crockett
50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline – Vince Gill
Banks of the Trinity – Cody Johnson
Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle – Willie Nelson
Once Upon a Second Time Around – Charlie Worsham
Melhor Álbum de Country Contemporâneo
Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini
Cherry Valley – Carter Faith
Dandelion – Ella Langley
Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney
Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
Melhor Performance de Raiz Americana
“Still Crying” – Sara Bareilles
“You Without Me” – Brandi Carlile
“Coyote” – Chuck Leah
“Human Mind” – Mavis Staples
“No Kings” – Jesse Welles feat. Joan Baez
Melhor Performance de Americana
“Heartland” – Sara Bareilles
“Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile
“Sad and Beautiful World” – Mavis Staples
“Mill Town Flood” – Billy Strings
“Masks Off” – Jesse Welles
Melhor Canção de Raiz Americana
“Masks Off” – Jesse Welles
“My Full Name” – Madison Cunningham
“Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile
“Tennessee Sunshine” – Grant Maloy Smith
“Waist Deep” – Alabama Shakes
Melhor Álbum de Americana
Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile
Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples
Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band
Masks Off – Jesse Welles
World’s Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams
Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass
Rattlin’ Bones – Bronwyn
Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown e Steve Martin
Bluegrass Woman – Lindsay Lou
So Much for Goodbyes – Billy Strings
Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka
Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul feat. Mr. Sipp
B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa
Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra e Martin Gellner
Blues Now – GA-20 e Charlie Musselwhite
Slideways – Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials
Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo
Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito
Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish
Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster
Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’
Melhor Álbum de Folk Tradicional
The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming e Béla Fleck
North Node – Natalie Haas e Brittany Haas
The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouellette
Together Again – Tom Paxton e John McCutcheon
Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles
Melhor Álbum de Folk Contemporâneo
Le Sigh – Kris Angelis
Ace – Madison Cunningham
The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan
Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids
Bloodline – Mon Rovîa
Melhor Álbum de Música Regional de Raiz
Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes
Live at Tipitina’s 2025 – Dumpstaphunk
This Village – Ranky Tanky
Ain’t No Dying – The Rumble feat. Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble feat. Connor Chee e Geneviève Gros-Louis
Melhor Performance/Canção Gospel
“Thank You for Everything” – Kirk Franklin e Karen Clark Sheard
“Watches Over Me” – Cory Henry feat. Hezekiah Walker e Brent Fischer Orchestra
“Promises 2.0” – Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers
“Mercy” – PJ Morton
“At the Cross” – CeCe Winans
Melhor Performance/Canção de Música Cristã Contemporânea
“God I’m Just Grateful” – Elevation Worship e Chandler Moore
“Ale-luya Medley” – Israel & New Breed
“The Jesus I Know Now” – Brandon Lake e Lainey Wilson
“Living Water” – Lecrae
“Left It in the River” – Jamie MacDonald
“Worthy of It All (Worthy)” – CeCe Winans
Melhor Álbum Gospel
Devotion – Cory Henry
Revival: Live in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers
Closer (Live in Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds
Sunday Morning – PJ Morton
The Hymns – CeCe Winans
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea
Shiloh – Doe
Coritos Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed
King of Hearts – In the Room! – Brandon Lake
Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald
Breathe on It – Tauren Wells
Melhor Álbum de Gospel de Raiz
Through the Fire – Jason Crabb
On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace
Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige
A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck & New River
Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G
Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte
Muda – Carín León
¿Dónde Es el After? – Rawayana
Bendito Verano – Elena Rose
Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana
Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro
Omerta – J Balvin e Ryan Castro
Hopi Sendé – Ryan Castro
Omakase – Álvaro Díaz
El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo – Feid
Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko
Melhor Álbum de Rock Latino ou Alternativo
Free Spirits – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Taracá – Jorge Drexler
La Vida Era Más Corta – Milo J
Juanesteban – Juanes
Shine – Fito Páez
Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluindo Tejano)
Lo Que Me Falta por Llorar – Grupo Frontera
Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante
La Madrina – Mari Nobre
Dinastía (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma e Tito Double P
¡Vida México! – Carlos Rivera
Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino
País Portátil – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
El Alma en Clave – Luis Enrique
Antes Que el Tiempo Se Vaya – Fonseca
Más Que Palabras – Grupo Niche
El Último Disco Vol. 1 – Carlos Vives
Melhor Canção Latina
“Ahí” – Karol G e Drake
“¿Cómo Se Ama?” – Jorge Drexler
“Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso e Sting
“La Perla” – Rosalía e Yahritza y Su Esencia
“Niño” – Milo J
Melhor Álbum de Reggae
Too Too Bad – Buju Banton
Exile – Chronixx
Brightside – Ziggy Marley
The Art of Acceptance – Protoje
Supernova – Runkus
Lottery – Shaggy
Melhor Performance de Música Global
“Varuvaaiy” – Devan Ekambaram feat. Susha
“Una Flor en Cada Estrella” – KerreKe, Mireya e Alex E. Chávez
“Bando [Orchestral]” – Angélique Kidjo feat. Pharrell Williams e Quavo
“Porcelana” – Rosalía e Dougie F
“Dai Dai” – Shakira e Burna Boy
Melhor Performance de Música Africana
“Gratitude” – Asake
“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” – Angélique Kidjo e Ayra Starr
“No Tradition, No Africa” – King Ayisoba feat. Rocky Dawuni
“Big Daddy” – Tems
“Jogodo” – Wizkid e Asake
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
Equilibrivm – Anitta
Oriadé – Davido
Hope!! – Angélique Kidjo
Starrgirl – Ayra Starr
Love Is a Kingdom – Tems
Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Canto
Night Music – Vicente Avella
Balance – Paul Avgerinos
Liminal – Brian Eno e Beatie Wolfe
Unspoken Psalms – Chris Redding
Tantrika – White Sun
Melhor Álbum Infantil
All in Good Time – Snooknuk
Hasta La Vista…Baby – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Little Birdie’s Big Symphony – Scott e Mark Hoying
Magnificent – Lachi
Starchild, Vol. 1 – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Melhor Álbum de Comédia
Good Girl – Nikki Glaser
Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah
Legacy – Wanda Sykes
100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen
Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross
The Unstoppable – Dave Chappelle
Melhor Gravação de Audiolivro, Narração e Contação de Histórias
Future Boy – Michael J. Fox
The Look – Michelle Obama
Man on the Run – Paul McCartney e Morgan Neville
Remix Meditation – Lil Jon
Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton
Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry
Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
The Devil Wears Prada 2 – vários artistas
Stranger Things Season 5 – vários artistas
Wicked: For Good – vários artistas
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
Wuthering Heights – Charli xcx
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Mídia Visual
The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson
Widow’s Bay – David Fleming
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Videogames e Outras Mídias Interativas
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes – John Paesano
007: First Light – Joe Henson e Alexis Leon Smith
Ghost of Ytei – Toma Otowa
Marvel’s Wolverine – David Fleming
Star Wars: Zero Company – Gordy Haab
Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual
“House” (de Wuthering Heights) – Charli xcx feat. John Cale
“I Knew It, I Knew You” (de Toy Story 5) – Taylor Swift
“Need Someone” (de The Pitt) – Andrew Bird e Gavin Brivik
“No Place Like Home” (de Wicked: For Good) – Cynthia Erivo
“Runway” (de The Devil Wears Prada 2) – Lady Gaga e Doechii
Melhor Composição Instrumental
“ÉPiLOGUE” – Domi e JD Beck
“Found in a Frozen Fog” – Punch Brothers
“King of Coins” – ARKAI e Lindsey Stirling
“Listen… (from Disclosure Day)” – John Williams
“Solace (Compassion)” – Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra e Ben Palmer
Melhor Arranjo, Instrumental ou A Cappella
“Blackbird” – New York Vocal Collective
“Olha Maria” – Ben Wendel
“Overjoyed (Live)” – Chick Corea
“Radio Newsreel” – John Powell
“Sir Duke” – Kings Return
Melhor Arranjo, Instrumentos e Vocais
“Click Clack Symphony.” – Raye feat. Hans Zimmer
“The Governor’s Waltz” – Phoebe Bridgers
“Moon River” – Studio Intensive Orchestra feat. Nnenna Freelon
“Send in the Clowns” – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
“Shrink to Fantasy” – Willow
“Small Eyes” – Domi e JD Beck
Melhor Projeto Gráfico de Álbum
Coloring Book – Weezer
Horizons / West – Thrice
If You Can Hold Your Breath – Karate
Nothing’s About to Happen to Me – Mitski
Power to the People – John Lennon e Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band
Melhor Capa de Álbum
God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody
Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples
This Mirror Weighs a Ton – Interpol
West End Girl – Lily Allen
What Happened to the Streets? – 21 Savage
Melhores Notas de Álbum
Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier
Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live) – Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre
Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings – Antal Dorati
Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey
Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) – The Monkees
Melhor Álbum Histórico
The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963 – Bob Dylan
Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set – vários artistas
Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier
Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey
Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 – Tomasz Stako
Melhor Engenharia de Som de Álbum, Não Clássico
The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
Nine Inch Noize – Nine Inch Nails e Boys Noize
The Thread – Willow
Produtor do Ano, Não Clássico
Tony Berg
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Compositor do Ano, Não Clássico
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Raye
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Melhor Engenharia de Som de Álbum, Clássico
Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr e Oregon Symphony
Dvoák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From the New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances – Manfred Honeck e Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’ – Esa-Pekka Salonen e San Francisco Symphony
Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato e Time for Three
Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light – Andrew Cyr e Metropolis Ensemble
Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine – Franz Welser-Möst e The Cleveland Orchestra
Produtor do Ano, Clássico
Blanton Alspaugh
Silas Brown
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Dirk Sobotka
Melhor Álbum de Áudio Imersivo
Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) – Elton John
Ghost of Ytei (Original Soundtrack) – Toma Otowa
The Grotesque & The Sublime – Iceland Symphony Orchestra
One Size Fits All – Frank Zappa e The Mothers of Invention
Petal – Ariana Grande
Melhor Performance Orquestral
An American Dream? – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra (Barbara Hannigan, regente)
Clyne: Color Field – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (Marin Alsop, regente)
Cuong: Orbital – Albany Symphony (David Alan Miller, regente)
John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3 – United States Marine Band (John Williams, regente)
Pájaros Mágicos – Los Angeles Philharmonic (Gustavo Dudamel, regente)
Melhor Gravação de Ópera
Barber: Vanessa – National Symphony Orchestra (Gianandrea Noseda, regente)
Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay – The Metropolitan Opera (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, regente)
Davis: The Central Park Five – Long Beach Opera (Anthony Parnther, regente)
Little: What Belongs to You – Alarm Will Sound (Alan Pierson, regente)
Mazzoli: Breaking the Waves – Houston Grand Opera (Patrick Summers, regente)
Melhor Performance Coral
Hearne: Farming – The Crossing (Donald Nally, regente)
Here I Am – True Concord Voices e Tucson Girls Chorus (Eric Holtan, regente)
Hopkins: My Fatherland – Philharmonia Orchestra e The Bach Choir (Gustavo Dudamel, regente)
Talbot: Piedra de Sol (Sunstone) – Conspirare (Craig Hella Johnson, regente)
Yee: Trans Requiem – Trinity Choir e Trinity Youth Chorus (Melissa Attebury, regente)
Melhor Performance de Música de Câmara/Pequeno Conjunto
Bridgetower Project – Ilya Kaler e Rasa Vitauskaite
In Her Hands – Neave Trio
Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos – Alan Pierson e Alarm Will Sound
Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato e Time for Three
Rhythm Nation – PUBLIQuartet
Melhor Solo Instrumental Clássico
Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho e Oregon Symphony
Cuong: Re(new)al – Sandbox Percussion e Albany Symphony
Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 – Han Chen
Stewart: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart
Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy – Yo-Yo Ma e Kansas City Symphony
Melhor Álbum Vocal Solo Clássico
Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan
Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling
The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton
Over My Head – John Holiday
Solitude – Reginald Mobley
Melhor Compêndio Clássico
Black Mozart – Jon Batiste
My Brother’s Keeper – Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali e Jorell Williams
Renewal – Music of Viet Cuong – Sandbox Percussion
Rise – Imani Winds
25×25 – S Percussion
Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporânea
Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay – Mason Bates
Davis: The Central Park Five – Anthony Davis
Dennehy: Violin Concerto – Donnacha Dennehy
Snider: Forward Into Light – Sarah Kirkland Snider
Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart
Melhor Videoclipe
“Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers
“Storm” – Gemer8ion e Yung Lean
“Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande
“Click Clack Symphony” – Raye feat. Hans Zimmer
“Berghain” – Rosalía feat. Björk e Yves Tumor
Melhor Filme Musical
To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire
Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live – Billie Eilish
Man on the Run – Paul McCartney
EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Elvis Presley
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story – vários artistas