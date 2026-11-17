The Game Awards: GTA 6 lidera indicações mesmo antes do lançamento; veja lista completa
Confira todos os indicados na maior premiação dos games.
Publicado: 17/11/2026 às 16:34
Premiação acontece no próximo dia 10 de dezembro (Divulgação/The Game Awards)
O The Game Awards, maior premiação dos games, anunciou seus indicados na tarde desta terça-feira (17). Além dos prêmios, o evento também concentra grandes anúncios e é considerado o encerramento do calendário de games no ano, movimentando as redes sociais e a indústria como um todo.
Além do cobiçado Game of the Year, o GOTY, grandes categorias também geram expectativa nos fãs, como Melhor Direção, Melhor Performance, Melhor Jogo Indie, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Narrativa.
Mesmo sem ter lançado, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) foi o líder de indicações neste ano, com 8, incluindo o prêmio principal. Control Resonant e Resident Evil Requiem aparecem em seguida com 6 nomeações cada.
Em 2026, o The Game Awards terá transmissão também pelo Disney+, além da exibição tradicional pelos seus canais oficiais no YouTube e na Twitch, no dia 10 de dezembro, às 21h30 (horário de Brasília).
Confira todos os indicados ao The Game Awards 2026
Jogo do Ano (GOTY)
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Melhor Direção
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
Melhor Narrativa
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Mouse: P.I. for Hire
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Melhor Trilha Sonora
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Melhor Design de Áudio
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Melhor Atuação
- Angela Sant'Albano (Resident Evil Requiem)
- Liam McIntyre (Marvel's Wolverine)
- Manni L. Perez (Grand Theft Auto VI)
- Patrick Gibson (007 First Light)
- Rahul Kohli (Saros)
Melhor Jogo de Ação
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Saros
Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Melhor RPG
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky - 2nd Chapter
Melhor Jogo de Luta
- 2XKO
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- Invincible VS
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All's Justice
Melhor Jogo para Família
- Big Walk
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Melhor Jogo de Simulação/Estratégia
- Mewgenics!
- Planet Zoo 2
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire 2
- Star Wars Zero Company
Melhor Jogo de Esporte/Corrida
- EA Sports FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Melhor Jogo Multiplayer
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marathon
- Mecca Chameleon
- Orbitals
Melhor Jogo Indie
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Denshattack!
- Mewgenics!
- Mina the Hollower
Melhor Indie de Estreia
- Dressmaker
- Esoteric Ebb
- Orbitals
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
Melhor Jogo Mobile
- Arknights: Endfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokémon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
Melhor Jogo VR/AR
- Forefront
- Into the Radius 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Jogo de Impacto
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange: Reunion
- Lily's World XD
- Mixtape
Melhor Jogo em Andamento
- ARC Raiders
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Melhor Suporte à Comunidade
- Crimson Desert
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
Inovação em Acessibilidade
- Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
Melhor Criação de Usuário
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped
- Create Aeronautics
- NoPixel V
- Star Wars: Droid Tycoon
- TTK Testing
Melhor Adaptação
- Cyberpunk: Mercenários – 2ª Temporada
- Fallout – 2ª Temporada
- Mortal Kombat 2
- Resident Evil
- Super Mario Galaxy
Jogo Mais Aguardado
- Fable
- Final Fantasy VII: Revelation
- God of War: Laufey
- Resident Evil: Veronica
- The Witcher 4
Melhor Jogo de Esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Melhor Atleta de Esports
- Chovy
- Donk
- Erde
- Yatoro
- ZywOo
Melhor Time de Esports
- Gen.G
- LOUD
- Team Falcons (Counter-Strike 2)
- Team Falcons (Rocket League)
- Team Spirit
- Team Vitality
Criador de Conteúdo do Ano
- CDawgVA
- Cellbit
- IShowSpeed
- lilsimsie
- ohnePixel