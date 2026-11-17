Premiação acontece no próximo dia 10 de dezembro (Divulgação/The Game Awards)

O The Game Awards, maior premiação dos games, anunciou seus indicados na tarde desta terça-feira (17). Além dos prêmios, o evento também concentra grandes anúncios e é considerado o encerramento do calendário de games no ano, movimentando as redes sociais e a indústria como um todo.

Além do cobiçado Game of the Year, o GOTY, grandes categorias também geram expectativa nos fãs, como Melhor Direção, Melhor Performance, Melhor Jogo Indie, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Narrativa.

Mesmo sem ter lançado, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) foi o líder de indicações neste ano, com 8, incluindo o prêmio principal. Control Resonant e Resident Evil Requiem aparecem em seguida com 6 nomeações cada.

Em 2026, o The Game Awards terá transmissão também pelo Disney+, além da exibição tradicional pelos seus canais oficiais no YouTube e na Twitch, no dia 10 de dezembro, às 21h30 (horário de Brasília).

Confira todos os indicados ao The Game Awards 2026

Screenshot de Grand Theft Auto VI, o GTA 6 (crédito: Divulgação/Rockstar)

Jogo do Ano (GOTY)

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Phantom Blade Zero

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Melhor Direção

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Phantom Blade Zero

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

Melhor Narrativa

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Melhor Direção de Arte

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Mouse: P.I. for Hire

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Screenshot de 'Resident Evil Requiem' (crédito: Divulgação/Capcom)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Grand Theft Auto VI

Mixtape

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Melhor Design de Áudio

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Melhor Atuação



Angela Sant'Albano (Resident Evil Requiem)

Liam McIntyre (Marvel's Wolverine)

Manni L. Perez (Grand Theft Auto VI)

Patrick Gibson (007 First Light)

Rahul Kohli (Saros)

Melhor Jogo de Ação

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Gears of War: E-Day

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Phantom Blade Zero

Saros

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Melhor RPG

Final Fantasy Resonance

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Trails in the Sky - 2nd Chapter

Melhor Jogo de Luta

2XKO

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Invincible VS

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

My Hero Academia: All's Justice

Melhor Jogo para Família

Big Walk

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Pokémon Pokopia

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Melhor Jogo de Simulação/Estratégia

Mewgenics!

Planet Zoo 2

Pokémon Pokopia

Slay the Spire 2

Star Wars Zero Company

Melhor Jogo de Esporte/Corrida

EA Sports FC 27

Forza Horizon 6

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Screamer

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Melhor Jogo Multiplayer

Big Walk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Gears of War: E-Day

Marathon

Mecca Chameleon

Orbitals

Melhor Jogo Indie

Big Walk

Cairn

Denshattack!

Mewgenics!

Mina the Hollower

Melhor Indie de Estreia

Dressmaker

Esoteric Ebb

Orbitals

Replaced

Silver Pines

Melhor Jogo Mobile

Arknights: Endfield

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Neverness to Everness

Pokémon Champions

Where Winds Meet

Melhor Jogo VR/AR

Forefront

Into the Radius 2

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Jogo de Impacto

Big Walk

Cairn

Forever Ago

Life is Strange: Reunion

Lily's World XD

Mixtape

Melhor Jogo em Andamento

ARC Raiders

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade

Crimson Desert

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Warframe

Inovação em Acessibilidade

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced

Forza Horizon 6

Gears of War: E-Day

Marvel's Wolverine

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Melhor Criação de Usuário

A Dream of Silence: Revamped

Create Aeronautics

NoPixel V

Star Wars: Droid Tycoon

TTK Testing

Melhor Adaptação

Cyberpunk: Mercenários – 2ª Temporada

Fallout – 2ª Temporada

Mortal Kombat 2

Resident Evil

Super Mario Galaxy

Jogo Mais Aguardado

Fable

Final Fantasy VII: Revelation

God of War: Laufey

Resident Evil: Veronica

The Witcher 4

Melhor Jogo de Esports

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Melhor Atleta de Esports



Chovy

Donk

Erde

Yatoro

ZywOo

Melhor Time de Esports



Gen.G

LOUD

Team Falcons (Counter-Strike 2)

Team Falcons (Rocket League)

Team Spirit

Team Vitality

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

CDawgVA

Cellbit

IShowSpeed

lilsimsie

ohnePixel

