Televisão estatal iraniana confirma a morte do líder supremo Ali Khamenei
A televisão iraniana não detalhou as circunstâncias da morte de Khamenei
Publicado: 01/03/2026 às 08:30
An image of the assassinated Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei is plastered to a pylon the day after the US and Israel targeted Iran killed him, in Baghdad on March 1, 2026. Iran's clerical leaders vowed to avenge the death of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and launched a fresh wave of attacks on March 1, 2026 as Israel hit back at the capital Tehran. It came the day after the United States and Israel claimed to have killed Khamenei in a wave of strikes against targets in Iran, which sparked swift retaliation by the Islamic republic. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) Caption ( AFP)
Um apresentador da televisão estatal iraniana anunciou, em lágrimas, neste domingo (1º) às 05h00 locais (22h30 de sábado no Brasil) o falecimento do aiatolá Ali Khamenei, o líder supremo da república islâmica que estava há 36 anos no poder.
A televisão iraniana não detalhou as circunstâncias da morte de Khamenei, de 86 anos, nem mencionou os ataques israelenses e americanos de sábado contra sua residência em Teerã. Estão sendo divulgadas fotos e imagens de arquivo com uma faixa preta na tela em sinal de luto.