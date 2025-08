Jovens católicos se reúnem em Roma para vigília com o papa

A Russian faithful holding a crucifix arrives to attend in a mass confession event to receive the sacrament of reconciliation, held under tents at the Circo Maximus as part of the Youth Jubilee in Rome, on August 1, 2025. About 1 million people are expected to attend the final Mass on August 3, 2025, with Pope Leo XIV in Rome's Tor Vergata neighbourhood, just over two months after he became the head of the Catholic Church and the first American Pope. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) ( Filippo Monteforte/AFP)