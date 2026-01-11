Globo de Ouro 2026: confira a lista completa de vencedores

(Foto: Victor Jucá)

A 83ª edição do Globo de Ouro começou às 22h deste domingo e o Brasil concorre em três categorias, com "O Agente Secreto", de Kleber Mendonça Filho: Melhor Filme - Drama, Melhor Ator - Drama e Melhor Filme em Língua Não-Inglesa.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores:

Melhor Filme – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Foi Apenas um Acidente

O Agente Secreto

Valor Sentimental

Pecadores



Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

A Única Saída

Nouvelle Vague

Uma Batalha Após a Outra



Melhor Filme – Animação

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Guerreiras do K-Pop

Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain

Zootopia 2



Conquista Cinematográfica e de Bilheteria

Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas

F1

Guerreiras do Kpop

Missão Impossível: O Acerto Final

Pecadores

A Hora do Mal

Wicked: Parte 2

Zootopia 2



Melhor Filme – Língua Não Inglesa

Foi Apenas um Acidente – França

A Única Saída – Coreia do Sul

O Agente Secreto – Brasil

Valor Sentimental – Noruega

Sirât – Espanha

A Voz de Hind Rajab – Tunísia



Melhor Atriz em Filme – Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Morra, Amor)

Renate Reinsve (Valor Sentimental)

Julia Roberts (Depois da Caçada)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)



Melhor Ator em Filme – Drama

Joel Edgerton (Sonhos de Trem)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (Coração de Lutador)

Michael B. Jordan (Pecadores)

Wagner Moura (O Agente Secreto)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)



Melhor Atriz em Filme – Musical ou Comédia

Rose Byrne (Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: Parte 2)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

Amanda Seyfried (O Testamento de Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)



Melhor Ator em Filme – Musical ou Comédia

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (A Única Saída)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)



Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme

Emily Blunt (Coração de Lutador)

Elle Fanning (Valor Sentimental)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: Parte Dois)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Valor Sentimental)

Amy Madigan (A Hora do Mal)

Teyana Taylor (Uma Batalha Após a Outra) - VENCEDORA



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme

Benicio Del Toro (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (Valor Sentimental)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgård (Valor Sentimental) - VENCEDOR



Melhor Direção – Filme

Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (Foi Apenas um Acidente)

Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)



Melhor Roteiro – Filme

Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)

Jafar Panahi (Foi Apenas um Acidente)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)



Melhor Trilha Sonora – Filme

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Pecadores)

Jonny Greenwood (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)

Kangding Ray (Sirât)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)



Melhor Canção Original – Filme

“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas

“Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters - VENCEDORA

“I Lied To You” – Pecadores

“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: Parte 2

“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: Parte 2

“Train Dreams” – Sonhos de Trem



Melhor Série de Drama

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)



Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple TV)



Melhor Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast In Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying For Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)



Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)



Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)



Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia ou Musical

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks) - VENCEDORA



Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio) - VENCEDOR

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)



Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme

Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)



Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)



Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Televisão

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Televisão

Owen Cooper (Adolescence) - VENCEDOR

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Melhor Especial de Stand-up na TV

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)



Melhor Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)

Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify) - VENCEDOR

The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

SmartLess (SiriusXM)

Up First (NPR)