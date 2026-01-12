Globo de Ouro 2026: 'O Agente Secreto' vence duas categorias e faz história
Filme, que se passa no Recife, foi escolhido o melhor em língua não inglesa. Wagner Moura levou 'Melhor Ator'
Publicado: 12/01/2026 às 01:56
(Divulgação)
O Brasil, Pernambuco e o Recife fizeram história desde as indicações ao Globo de Ouro 2026 até os resultados finais. 'O Agente Secreto' venceu duas categorias a que estava indicado: Melhor Filme em Língua Não Inglesa (primeira vitória do país na categoria desde 'Central do Brasil', em 1999) e Melhor Ator - Drama, com Wagner Moura premiado.
O longa de Kleber Mendonça Filho estava concorrendo ainda a Melhor Filme - Drama, considerada a categoria principal da noite, mas quem levou a melhor foi o aclamado 'Hamnet: A Vida Antes de Hamlet', dirigido por Chloe Zhao (que venceu o mesmo troféu há cinco anos por 'Nomadland').
"É um filme sobre memória, a falta dela e um trauma geracional. Eu acho que se um trauma pode ser passado por gerações, os valores também podem. Esse prêmio vai para quem está mantendo seus valores em momentos difíceis", disse Wagner Moura ao receber o prêmio.
"Viva o Brasil. Viva a cultura brasileira", acrescentou.
Em seu discurso, o diretor Kleber Mendonça Filho elogiou o protagonista. "As melhores coisas acontecem quando você tem um grande ator e um grande amigo".
Ele também dedicou o filme aos jovens cineastas. "Estou muito honrado em estar neste grupo de filmes internacionais e também ao lado de grandes filmes dos Estados Unidos. Dedico este filme aos jovens cineastas. É um momento muito importante no tempo e na história para se fazer filmes. Jovens cineastas americanos: façam filmes. Muito obrigado!", disse.
Confira a lista completa de vencedores:
Melhor Filme – Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet - VENCEDOR
Foi Apenas um Acidente
O Agente Secreto
Valor Sentimental
Pecadores
Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
A Única Saída
Nouvelle Vague
Uma Batalha Após a Outra - VENCEDOR
Melhor Filme – Animação
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Guerreiras do K-Pop - VENCEDOR
Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain
Zootopia 2
Conquista Cinematográfica e de Bilheteria
Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas
F1
Guerreiras do Kpop
Missão Impossível: O Acerto Final
Pecadores - VENCEDOR
A Hora do Mal
Wicked: Parte 2
Zootopia 2
Melhor Filme – Língua Não Inglesa
Foi Apenas um Acidente – França
A Única Saída – Coreia do Sul
O Agente Secreto – Brasil - VENCEDOR
Valor Sentimental – Noruega
Sirât – Espanha
A Voz de Hind Rajab – Tunísia
Melhor Atriz em Filme – Drama
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) - VENCEDOR
Jennifer Lawrence (Morra, Amor)
Renate Reinsve (Valor Sentimental)
Julia Roberts (Depois da Caçada)
Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Melhor Ator em Filme – Drama
Joel Edgerton (Sonhos de Trem)
Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
Dwayne Johnson (Coração de Lutador)
Michael B. Jordan (Pecadores)
Wagner Moura (O Agente Secreto) - VENCEDOR
Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Melhor Atriz em Filme – Musical ou Comédia
Rose Byrne (Se Eu Tivesse Pernas, Eu Te Chutaria) - VENCEDORA
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: Parte 2)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
Amanda Seyfried (O Testamento de Ann Lee)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Melhor Ator em Filme – Musical ou Comédia
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) - VENCEDOR
George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Lee Byung-Hun (A Única Saída)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme
Emily Blunt (Coração de Lutador)
Elle Fanning (Valor Sentimental)
Ariana Grande (Wicked: Parte Dois)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Valor Sentimental)
Amy Madigan (A Hora do Mal)
Teyana Taylor (Uma Batalha Após a Outra) - VENCEDORA
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme
Benicio Del Toro (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Sean Penn (Valor Sentimental)
Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
Stellan Skarsgård (Valor Sentimental) - VENCEDOR
Melhor Direção – Filme
Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra) - VENCEDOR
Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
Jafar Panahi (Foi Apenas um Acidente)
Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Melhor Roteiro – Filme
Paul Thomas Anderson (Uma Batalha Após a Outra) - VENCEDOR
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
Jafar Panahi (Foi Apenas um Acidente)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Valor Sentimental)
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Melhor Trilha Sonora – Filme
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Ludwig Göransson (Pecadores) - VENCEDOR
Jonny Greenwood (Uma Batalha Após a Outra)
Kangding Ray (Sirât)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Hans Zimmer (F1)
Melhor Canção Original – Filme
“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fogo e Cinzas
“Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters - VENCEDORA
“I Lied To You” – Pecadores
“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: Parte 2
“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: Parte 2
“Train Dreams” – Sonhos de Trem
Melhor Série de Drama
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Pitt (HBO Max) - VENCEDOR
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Slow Horses (Apple TV)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX on Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Studio (Apple TV) - VENCEDOR
Melhor Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme
Adolescence (Netflix) - VENCEDOR
All Her Fault (Peacock)
The Beast In Me (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Dying For Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Helen Mirren (Mobland)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) - VENCEDOR
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Mark Ruffalo (Task)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt) - VENCEDOR
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia ou Musical
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks) - VENCEDORA
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia ou Musical
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
Seth Rogen (The Studio) - VENCEDOR
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme
Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex) - VENCEDORA
Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Antologia ou Telefilme
Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)
Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence) - VENCEDOR
Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Televisão
Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
Erin Doherty (Adolescence) - VENCEDORA
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Televisão
Owen Cooper (Adolescence) - VENCEDOR
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
Tramell Tillman (Severance)
Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Melhor Especial de Stand-up na TV
Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)
Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)
Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality) - VENCEDOR
Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)
Melhor Podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)
Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)
Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify) - VENCEDOR
The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)
SmartLess (SiriusXM)
Up First (NPR)