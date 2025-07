Veja o que se sabe sobre o ataque que matou 4 pessoas em Manhattan (NY)

Flags fly at half-staff as a New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicle is seen outside the 345 Park Avenue building, the scene of last night's deadly shootings in Midtown Manhattan in New York on July 29, 2025. A man who killed four people, then committed suicide in a New York skyscraper, may have been targeting the NFL offices there because he blamed the American football league for brain injuries he said he suffered, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday. The revelation that the killer, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, carried a note referring to the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), offered the first possible motive for the shootings late Monday that brought central Manhattan to a standstill. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)