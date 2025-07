EUA e China formalizam acordo sobre minerais de terras raras

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 04, 2025 shows, L-R, US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC and China's President Xi Jinping speaking in Macau on December 19, 2024. US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to speak by phone on February 4, 2025, just hours after slapping tariffs on each other's economies in an escalating trade war. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Anthony Kwan / AFP) ( AFP)