GOTY: Confira lista dos indicados nas principais categorias do The Game Awards
Publicado: 17/11/2025 às 20:30
Premiação acontece no dia 11 de dezembro. (Divulgação/The Game Awards)
O The Game Awards, maior premiação da indústria dos games, anunciou seus indicados na tarde desta segunda-feira (11), inclusive o maior prêmio do evento: o Game of The Year, popularmente conhecido como GOTY.
A premiação, apresentada pelo jornalista e grande personalidade do evento Geoff Keighley, cresce em importância e audiência a cada ano e, em 2025, acontece no dia 11 de dezembro. Neste ano, o prêmio ainda contará com a exibição no Prime Video, streaming da Amazon.
No ano passado, na edição comemorou 10 anos de The Game Awards, a premiação foi aclamada e trouxe diversas novidades esperadas e surpreendentes para os fãs de game.
Por isso, existe a expectativa desse ano marcar outra boa edição da premiação, devido a quantidade de ótimos jogos lançados.
Confira as principais categorias do The Game Awards 2025:
Game of the Year
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
Melhor Direção
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Ytei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
Melhor direção de arte
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Ytei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Melhor trilha sonora e música
Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
Darren Korb, Hades II
Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Toma Otowa, Ghost of Ytei
Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Melhor design de áudio
Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Ytei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
Melhor performance
Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Erika Ishii, Ghost of Ytei
Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
Troy Baker, Indiana Jones e o Grande Círculo
Melhor jogo independente
Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Melhor estreia independente
Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
Megabonk (Vedinad)
Melhor jogo de ação
Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
Hades II (Supergiant Games)
Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)
Melhor jogo de ação/aventura
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ghost of Ytei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Indiana Jones e o Grande Círculo (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Melhor RPG
Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
