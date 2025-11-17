GOTY: Confira lista dos indicados nas principais categorias do The Game Awards

Neste ano, o prêmio ainda contará com a exibição no Prime Video, streaming da Amazon.

Premiação acontece no dia 11 de dezembro. (Divulgação/The Game Awards)

O The Game Awards, maior premiação da indústria dos games, anunciou seus indicados na tarde desta segunda-feira (11), inclusive o maior prêmio do evento: o Game of The Year, popularmente conhecido como GOTY.

A premiação, apresentada pelo jornalista e grande personalidade do evento Geoff Keighley, cresce em importância e audiência a cada ano e, em 2025, acontece no dia 11 de dezembro. Neste ano, o prêmio ainda contará com a exibição no Prime Video, streaming da Amazon.

No ano passado, na edição comemorou 10 anos de The Game Awards, a premiação foi aclamada e trouxe diversas novidades esperadas e surpreendentes para os fãs de game.

Por isso, existe a expectativa desse ano marcar outra boa edição da premiação, devido a quantidade de ótimos jogos lançados.

Confira as principais categorias do The Game Awards 2025:

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Melhor Direção

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Ytei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

Melhor direção de arte

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Ytei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Melhor trilha sonora e música

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb, Hades II

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Ytei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Melhor design de áudio

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Ytei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

Melhor performance

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost of Ytei

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones e o Grande Círculo

Melhor jogo independente

Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Melhor estreia independente

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (Vedinad)

Melhor jogo de ação

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

Melhor jogo de ação/aventura

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Ytei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones e o Grande Círculo (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Melhor RPG

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Você pode conferir as demais categorias no site oficial da The Game Awards.

