Morre Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, ex-presidente da Nicarágua aos 95 anos

(FILES) Nicaraguan President Violeta Chamorro answers questions on September 27, 1990 during a news conference at the United Nations. Nicaragua's former President (1990-1997), Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, the first woman elected president in the Americas, died on June 14, 2025, at the age of 95 in San Jose, according to a statement from her family. (Photo by Pancho BERNASCONI / AFP) ( AFP)