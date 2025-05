Rússia rejeita negociações de paz no Vaticano

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on May 12, 2025 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a press conference with the German Chancellor during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11, 2024 and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow on March 18, 2025. Following the visit of some European leaders to Kyiv, where they called for Russia to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire to allow for peace talks, Putin proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, but did not respond to the European call for a 30-day ceasefire. Zelensky said he would be prepared to meet Putin in Turkey, but did not say whether he would still attend if Russia refused the European proposal. (Odd ANDERSEN and Maxim SHEMETOV / various sources / AFP)