Uefa divulga calendário das partidas da fase de liga da Champions League

Champions League (Divulgação/Tottenham )

Neste sábado (29), a Uefa divulgou o calendário completo da fase de liga da Champions League 2026/27. Os confrontos dessa etapa ocorrem entre os dias 8 de setembro e 27 de janeiro e cada clube terá oito rodadas, sempre enfrentando adversários diferentes, com quatro jogos em casa e quatro fora.

A principal competição de clubes da Europa chega à terceira edição no formato, após abandonar o tradicional sistema da fase de grupos. Os oito primeiros colocados se classificam antecipadamente para as oitavas de final, enquanto aqueles que ficarem entre 9º e 24º se enfrentam na fase de 16 avos.

A entidade já tinha anunciado os confrontos da fase de liga na última quinta-feira (27). A primeira rodada começa com confrontos interessantes, como o Real Madrid recebendo a Inter de Milão, no dia 08 de setembro, no Santiago Bernabéu. Já o Arsenal, atual vice da competição, visita o Napoli, no estádio Diego Armando Maradona.

Nesta temporada, a grande decisão será realizada no Riyadh Air Metropolitano, estádio do Atlético de Madrid, no dia 05 de junho de 2027.

VEJA A TABELA COMPLETA DE JOGOS DA FASE DE LIGA:

1ª RODADA:

08 DE SETEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)





AEK Athensd x LASK - 13h45





Club Brugge x Aston Villa - 13h45





Borussia Dortmund x Villarreal - 16h00





Porto x Manchester City - 16h00





Lille x Real Betis - 16h00





Real Madrid x Inter de Milão - 16h00





09 DE SETEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)





Barcelona x Feyenoord - 13h45





Stuttgart x Viking - 13h45





Liverpool x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00





PSG x Brastilavia - 16h00





Sporting x Galatasaray - 16h00





Napoli x Arsenal - 16h00





10 DE SETEMBRO (QUINTA-FEIRA)





Fenerbahce x Roma - 13h45





PSV x Shakhtar - 13h45





Como x RB Leipzig - 16h00





Bayern de Munique x Bodó Glimt - 16h00





Manchester United x Sabah - 16h00





Slavia Praga x Lens - 16h00





2ª RODADA:





13 DE OUTUBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)





Lens x Sporting - 13h45





Sabah x Slavia Praga - 13h45





Arsenal x Lille - 16h00





Atlético de Madrid x Manchester United - 16h00





Inter de Milão x Club Brugge - 16h00





Galatasaray x Barcelona - 16h00





RB Leipzig x PSV - 16h00





Viking x Bayern de Munique - 16h00





Villarreal x Napoli - 16h00





14 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)





Feyenoord x Como - 13h45





LASK x Liverpool - 13h45





Roma x Real Madrid - 16h00





Aston Villa x Fenerbahce - 16h00





Shakhtar x AEK Athens - 16h00





Bodó Glimt x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00





Manchester City x PSG 0 16h00





Real Betis x Porto - 16h00





Bratislava x Stuttgart - 16h00





3ª RODADA:





20 DE OUTUBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)





Fenerbahce x Slavia Praga - 13h45





Sabah x Borussia Dortmund - 13h45





Roma x Bratislava - 16h00





Porto x PSV - 16h00





Liverpool x Villarreal - 16h00





Manchester City x AEK Athens - 16h00





PSG x Barcelona - 16h00





Napoli x Bodó Glimt - 16h00





Stuttgart x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00





21 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)





Como x Manchester United - 13h45





Lille x Galatasaray - 13h45





Aston Villa x Viking - 16h00





Club Brugge x Lens - 16h00





Bayern de Munique x Arsenal - 16h00





Inter de Milão x Shakhtar - 16h00





Real Madrid x RB Leipzig - 16h00





Real Betis x Feyenoord - 16h00





Sporting - LASK - 16h00





4ª RODADA:





Shakhtar x Sporting - 13h45





Galatasaray x Stuttgart - 13h45





Atlético de Madrid x Bayern de Munique - 16h00





Barcelona x Aston Villa - 16h00





Feyenoord x Inter de Milão - 16h00





Bodó Glimt x Lille - 16h00





LASK x Bratislava - 16h00





Manchester United x Roma - 16h00





Villarreal x PSG - 16h00





22 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)





AEK Athens x Real Madrid - 13h45





Fenerbahce x Liverpool - 14h45





Borussia Dortmund x Real Betis - 16h00





Porto x Napoli - 16h00





PSV x Club Brugge - 16h00





RB Leipzig x Manchester City - 16h00





Lens x Como - 16h00





Slavia Praga x Arsenal - 16h00





Viking x Sabah - 16h00





5ª RODADA:





24 DE NOVEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)





Bodó Glimt x LASK - 13h45





Galatasaray x Aston Villa - 13h45





Arsenal x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00





Como x AEK Athens - 16h00





Feyenoord x Porto - 16h00





Manchester City x Napoli - 16h00





RB Leipzig x Lens - 16h00





Real Madrid x PSV - 16h00





Bratislava x Real Betis - 16h00





25 DE NOVEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)





Sabah x Barcelona - 13h45





Slavia Praga x Villarreal - 13h45





Atlético de Madrid x Viking - 16h00





Club Brugge x Liverpool - 16h00





Inter de Milão x Stuttgart - 16h00





Shakhtar x Fenerbahce - 16h00





Lille x Bayern de Munique - 16h00





PSG x Roma - 16h00





Sporting x Manchester United - 16h00





6ª RODADA:





08 DE DEZEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)





Viking x Feyenoord - 13h45





Villarreal x Sabah - 13h45





AEK Athens x Galatasaray - 16h00





Roma x Sporting - 16h00





Aston Villa x PSG - 16h00





Barcelona x Manchester City - 16h00





Bayern de Munique x Slavia Praga - 16h00





Manchester United x RB Leipzig - 16h00





Napoli x Club Brugge - 16h00





09 DE DEZEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)





Real Betis x Como - 13h45





Bratislava x Shakhtar - 13h45





Arsenal x Real Madrid - 16h00





Borussia Dortmund x Inter de Milão - 16h00





LASK x Fenerbahce - 16h00





Liverpool x Porto - 16h00





PSV x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00





Lens x Bodó Glimt - 16h00





Stuttgart x Lille - 16h00





7ª RODADA:





19 DE JANEIRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)





Bodó Glimt x Atlético de Madrid - 13h45





Galatasaray x Feyenoord - 13h45





AEK Athens FC x Roma - 16h00





Aston Villa x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00





Inter de Milão x Liverpool - 16h00





Porto x Slavia Praga - 16h00





Lille x Bratislava - 16h00





Real Madrid x LASK - 16h00





Stuttgart x Club Brugge - 16h00





20 DE JANEIRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)





Fenerbahce x Villarreal - 13h45





Sabah x Napoli - 13h45





Como x PSG - 16h00





Manchester United x Bayern de Munique - 16h00





RB Leipzig x Shakhtar - 16h00





Lens x Manchester City - 16h00





Real Betis x Arsenal - 16h00





Sporting x Barcelona - 16h00





Viking x PSV - 16h00





8ª RODADA:





27 DE JANEIRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)





Arsenal x Sabah - 16h00





Roma x Lille - 16h00





Atlético de Madrid x Fenerbahce - 16h00





Borussia Dortmund x AEK Athens - 16h00





Club Brugge x Bodó Glimt - 16h00





Bayern de Munique x Real Betis - 16h00





Barcelona x Como - 16h00





Shakhtar x Rea

l Madrid - 16h00





Feyenoord x RB Leipzig - 16h00





LASK x Porto - 16h00





Liverpool x Lens - 16h00





Manchester City x Sporting - 16h00





PSG x Galatasaray - 16h00





PSV x Stuttgart - 16h00





Slavia Praga x Aston Villa - 16h00





Napoli x Viking - 16h00





Villarreal x Manchester United - 16h00





Bratislava x Inter de Milão - 16h00

Neste sábado (29), a Uefa divulgou o calendário completo da fase de liga da Champions League 2026/27. Os confrontos dessa etapa ocorrem entre os dias 8 de setembro e 27 de janeiro e cada clube terá oito rodadas, sempre enfrentando adversários diferentes, com quatro jogos em casa e quatro fora.

A principal competição de clubes da Europa chega à terceira edição no formato, após abandonar o tradicional sistema da fase de grupos. Os oito primeiros colocados se classificam antecipadamente para as oitavas de final, enquanto aqueles que ficarem entre 9º e 24º se enfrentam na fase de 16 avos.

A entidade já tinha anunciado os confrontos da fase de liga na última quinta-feira (27). A primeira rodada começa com confrontos interessantes, como o Real Madrid recebendo a Inter de Milão, no dia 08 de setembro, no Santiago Bernabéu. Já o Arsenal, atual vice da competição, visita o Napoli, no estádio Diego Armando Maradona.

Nesta temporada, a grande decisão será realizada no Riyadh Air Metropolitano, estádio do Atlético de Madrid, no dia 05 de junho de 2027.

VEJA A TABELA COMPLETA DE JOGOS DA FASE DE LIGA:

1ª RODADA:

08 DE SETEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

AEK Athensd x LASK - 13h45

Club Brugge x Aston Villa - 13h45

Borussia Dortmund x Villarreal - 16h00

Porto x Manchester City - 16h00

Lille x Real Betis - 16h00

Real Madrid x Inter de Milão - 16h00

09 DE SETEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Barcelona x Feyenoord - 13h45

Stuttgart x Viking - 13h45

Liverpool x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00

PSG x Brastilavia - 16h00

Sporting x Galatasaray - 16h00

Napoli x Arsenal - 16h00

10 DE SETEMBRO (QUINTA-FEIRA)

Fenerbahce x Roma - 13h45

PSV x Shakhtar - 13h45

Como x RB Leipzig - 16h00

Bayern de Munique x Bodó Glimt - 16h00

Manchester United x Sabah - 16h00

Slavia Praga x Lens - 16h00

2ª RODADA:

13 DE OUTUBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Lens x Sporting - 13h45

Sabah x Slavia Praga - 13h45

Arsenal x Lille - 16h00

Atlético de Madrid x Manchester United - 16h00

Inter de Milão x Club Brugge - 16h00

Galatasaray x Barcelona - 16h00

RB Leipzig x PSV - 16h00

Viking x Bayern de Munique - 16h00

Villarreal x Napoli - 16h00

14 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Feyenoord x Como - 13h45

LASK x Liverpool - 13h45

Roma x Real Madrid - 16h00

Aston Villa x Fenerbahce - 16h00

Shakhtar x AEK Athens - 16h00

Bodó Glimt x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00

Manchester City x PSG 0 16h00

Real Betis x Porto - 16h00

Bratislava x Stuttgart - 16h00

3ª RODADA:

20 DE OUTUBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Fenerbahce x Slavia Praga - 13h45

Sabah x Borussia Dortmund - 13h45

Roma x Bratislava - 16h00

Porto x PSV - 16h00

Liverpool x Villarreal - 16h00

Manchester City x AEK Athens - 16h00

PSG x Barcelona - 16h00

Napoli x Bodó Glimt - 16h00

Stuttgart x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00

21 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Como x Manchester United - 13h45

Lille x Galatasaray - 13h45

Aston Villa x Viking - 16h00

Club Brugge x Lens - 16h00

Bayern de Munique x Arsenal - 16h00

Inter de Milão x Shakhtar - 16h00

Real Madrid x RB Leipzig - 16h00

Real Betis x Feyenoord - 16h00

Sporting - LASK - 16h00

4ª RODADA:

Shakhtar x Sporting - 13h45

Galatasaray x Stuttgart - 13h45

Atlético de Madrid x Bayern de Munique - 16h00

Barcelona x Aston Villa - 16h00

Feyenoord x Inter de Milão - 16h00

Bodó Glimt x Lille - 16h00

LASK x Bratislava - 16h00

Manchester United x Roma - 16h00

Villarreal x PSG - 16h00

22 DE OUTUBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

AEK Athens x Real Madrid - 13h45

Fenerbahce x Liverpool - 14h45

Borussia Dortmund x Real Betis - 16h00

Porto x Napoli - 16h00

PSV x Club Brugge - 16h00

RB Leipzig x Manchester City - 16h00

Lens x Como - 16h00

Slavia Praga x Arsenal - 16h00

Viking x Sabah - 16h00

5ª RODADA:

24 DE NOVEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Bodó Glimt x LASK - 13h45

Galatasaray x Aston Villa - 13h45

Arsenal x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00

Como x AEK Athens - 16h00

Feyenoord x Porto - 16h00

Manchester City x Napoli - 16h00

RB Leipzig x Lens - 16h00

Real Madrid x PSV - 16h00

Bratislava x Real Betis - 16h00

25 DE NOVEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Sabah x Barcelona - 13h45

Slavia Praga x Villarreal - 13h45

Atlético de Madrid x Viking - 16h00

Club Brugge x Liverpool - 16h00

Inter de Milão x Stuttgart - 16h00

Shakhtar x Fenerbahce - 16h00

Lille x Bayern de Munique - 16h00

PSG x Roma - 16h00

Sporting x Manchester United - 16h00

6ª RODADA:

08 DE DEZEMBRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Viking x Feyenoord - 13h45

Villarreal x Sabah - 13h45

AEK Athens x Galatasaray - 16h00

Roma x Sporting - 16h00

Aston Villa x PSG - 16h00

Barcelona x Manchester City - 16h00

Bayern de Munique x Slavia Praga - 16h00

Manchester United x RB Leipzig - 16h00

Napoli x Club Brugge - 16h00

09 DE DEZEMBRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Real Betis x Como - 13h45

Bratislava x Shakhtar - 13h45

Arsenal x Real Madrid - 16h00

Borussia Dortmund x Inter de Milão - 16h00

LASK x Fenerbahce - 16h00

Liverpool x Porto - 16h00

PSV x Atlético de Madrid - 16h00

Lens x Bodó Glimt - 16h00

Stuttgart x Lille - 16h00

7ª RODADA:

19 DE JANEIRO (TERÇA-FEIRA)

Bodó Glimt x Atlético de Madrid - 13h45

Galatasaray x Feyenoord - 13h45

AEK Athens FC x Roma - 16h00

Aston Villa x Borussia Dortmund - 16h00

Inter de Milão x Liverpool - 16h00

Porto x Slavia Praga - 16h00

Lille x Bratislava - 16h00

Real Madrid x LASK - 16h00

Stuttgart x Club Brugge - 16h00

20 DE JANEIRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Fenerbahce x Villarreal - 13h45

Sabah x Napoli - 13h45

Como x PSG - 16h00

Manchester United x Bayern de Munique - 16h00

RB Leipzig x Shakhtar - 16h00

Lens x Manchester City - 16h00

Real Betis x Arsenal - 16h00

Sporting x Barcelona - 16h00

Viking x PSV - 16h00

8ª RODADA:

27 DE JANEIRO (QUARTA-FEIRA)

Arsenal x Sabah - 16h00

Roma x Lille - 16h00

Atlético de Madrid x Fenerbahce - 16h00

Borussia Dortmund x AEK Athens - 16h00

Club Brugge x Bodó Glimt - 16h00

Bayern de Munique x Real Betis - 16h00

Barcelona x Como - 16h00

Shakhtar x Real Madrid - 16h00

Feyenoord x RB Leipzig - 16h00

LASK x Porto - 16h00

Liverpool x Lens - 16h00

Manchester City x Sporting - 16h00

PSG x Galatasaray - 16h00

PSV x Stuttgart - 16h00

Slavia Praga x Aston Villa - 16h00

Napoli x Viking - 16h00

Villarreal x Manchester United - 16h00

Bratislava x Inter de Milão - 16h00

